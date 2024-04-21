GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Drought hits mango cultivation in Salem region of Tamil Nadu, prices shoot up

The mango growers in Krishnagiri are incurring a loss of ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 1.5 lakh an acre due to drought; the State government should focus on water management in the district, say farmers

April 21, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Mangoes displayed for sales in a shop on Yercaud Main Road in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Mangoes displayed for sales in a shop on Yercaud Main Road in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Inadequate rain in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts in the past one year has impacted mango production in the region, and the price of mangoes has gone up by 40 % in the Salem market.

Arrival of mangoes starts in mid-March every year and continues for more than three months. The arrivals reach a peak in April and May, bringing down the prices. However, this year, the prices are up as arrivals are lesser than last year.

S. Sivaguru of the Krishnagiri District Mango Farmers’ Association said that mango was cultivated on just 10,000 hectares this year in the district, as against the usual 35,000 hectares. This had brought down the daily harvest to 10-15 tonnes compared with 100 tonnes.

The mango farmers in Krishnagiri district are facing challenges for the last three years due to pest attack. They faced additional problems last year due to inadequate rain and shortage in water availability. Those who had borewells on their farms were able to manage, he said.

As of now, mango varieties such as Alphonso and Sindura are the main arrivals and the prices have doubled. For instance, farmers used to sell Alphonso for ₹ 60 a kg and Sendura for ₹ 40 a kg to the traders. This year, the prices are up 100 %.

Mr. Sivaguru said that there were no rain in Krishnagiri district for almost five months now and the crops would be lost if the situation continued. The mango growers are incurring a loss of ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 1.5 lakh an acre due to drought. The State government should focus on water management to save the farmers in the district, he said.

According to J. Srinivasan, a wholesale mango trader in Salem, arrival of mangoes to the Salem market has dropped to 10 tonnes a day compared with 100 tonnes earlier. So there was a steep hike in prices and it is expected to impact sales, he said.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.