Drop Salem-Chennai green corridor project: MPs

03 September 2020 21:51 IST

Members of Parliament from the constituencies through which the Salem- Chennai green corridor project would be implemented have urged the State government to drop the project.

The MPs, along with the members of the anti- eight-lane movement, unanimously passed a resolution in this connection at a meeting held at Kullampatti on Thursday.

MPs S.R. Parthibhan (Salem), S. Senthil Kumar (Dharmapuri), Pon. Gautham Sigamani (Kallakuruchi), A.Chellakumar (Krishnagiri), M.K. Vishnu Prasad (Arani) and G. Selvam (Kancheepuram) took part in the meeting.

R. Mohanasundaram, convener of the anti- eight-lane movement, also took part in the meeting.