ADVERTISEMENT

‘Drop move to outsource anti-poaching watchers’

Published - November 23, 2024 12:08 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan (third right) with anti-poaching watchers outside the office of the Conservator of Forests in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Around 200 anti-poaching watchers (APW) assembled on the campus of the offices of District Forest Officer and Conservator of Forests in Coimbatore to press their demand to drop the proposed plan of the Forest Department to outsource temporary workers.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary R. Mutharasan and party leaders from Coimbatore extended solidarity to the APWs and called on the Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian. APWs from Coimbatore, Mudumalai, Kalakkad, Meghamalai and Theni assembled on the forest camps and condemned the move to outsource the temporary frontline staff.

Move to recruit anti-poaching watchers through outsourcing agency condemned

Mr. Mutharasan told media persons that the State government should drop the plan and ensure protection of the jobs of the APWs, who have been toiling hard for the Forest Department for several years. These frontline workers are engaged in patrolling, anti-poaching drives and handling human – animal conflict situations, besides protecting the forests. Several APWs are graduates and members of tribal communities. He wanted the government to withdraw the plan to outsource the posts of APWs through private contractors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US