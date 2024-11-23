‘Drop move to outsource anti-poaching watchers’

Around 200 anti-poaching watchers (APW) assembled on the campus of the offices of District Forest Officer and Conservator of Forests in Coimbatore to press their demand to drop the proposed plan of the Forest Department to outsource temporary workers.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary R. Mutharasan and party leaders from Coimbatore extended solidarity to the APWs and called on the Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian. APWs from Coimbatore, Mudumalai, Kalakkad, Meghamalai and Theni assembled on the forest camps and condemned the move to outsource the temporary frontline staff.

Mr. Mutharasan told media persons that the State government should drop the plan and ensure protection of the jobs of the APWs, who have been toiling hard for the Forest Department for several years. These frontline workers are engaged in patrolling, anti-poaching drives and handling human – animal conflict situations, besides protecting the forests. Several APWs are graduates and members of tribal communities. He wanted the government to withdraw the plan to outsource the posts of APWs through private contractors.

