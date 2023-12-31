Drop in small onion prices in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts affects farmers

December 31, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Slide in the procurement price of small onions in Tiruppur-Coimbatore belt, that have almost 7,500 acres under small onion cultivation, has left the farmers in distress.

The ban on onion export till March 2024 by the Central government and higher arrivals from Maharashtra have led to decline in prices, say wholesale traders in Coimbatore.

In the wholesale Coimbatore market, the small onion prices range from ₹18 to ₹25 a kg.

The current price of procurement from farmers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts goes up to ₹30 a kg. But, this price is not enough to cover even the cost of cultivation, Thangavel, a shallot farmer belonging to Putharachal near Palladam in Tiruppur district, said. Farmers in Thondamuthur, Narsipuram, and surrounding areas in Coimbatore district say they find themselves stranded what with crops ready for harvest.

According to the farmers, the buffer stock of the last season has only added to their misery, in the wake of the Central Government banning export of onion.

Cultivators of shallots have for long been asking for a separate export code, but are not able to influence any policy decision as up to 70% of small onion cultivation is confined to the States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

These onions have a niche export market in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia where there are expatriate Tamil population that prefer this commodity over big onions owing to medicinal properties, according to Rajamanickam, a functionary of a Farmer Producer Organisation promoted by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore.

At the most, shallots can be stocked for two months whereafter there will be loss of moisture and quality, according to Mr. Thangavel.

But, most of the shallot farmers are caught in debt trap, and are not in a position to cultivate the next crop. “We know for sure, the cost of shallots will spiral during April-May, due to the demand-supply dynamics,” Mr. Thangavel said, making an appeal to the Central Government to intervene by easing export of the commodity and for its price stabilisation by assigning a separate code.