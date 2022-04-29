Drop in arrival spikes wholesale price of tomato in Erode

Drop in arrival at the wholesale market and increase in demand due to Ramzan have led to rise in price of tomato, which is sold at ₹45 a kg here on Friday.

About 3,000 to 3,200 boxes of tomatoes, each weighing 15 kg, arrive from Andhra Pradesh, Talavadi, Dharmapuri and other places to the Nethaji vegetable market every day. The wholesale price dropped to ₹5 a kg in the second and third week of March due to increased production. However, as summer started there was shop drop in production and significant increase in price.

Ibrahim, a wholesaler, said that arrival had dropped by 1,000 boxes pushing the price to ₹45 a kg. He added that since crops were affected due to intense heat, the price of tomatoes would go up in the next two months.

Wholesale traders said that fine quality tomato was sold at ₹45 a kg and the second quality between ₹35 and ₹40 a kg.

The 90-day crop is cultivated in November and December and harvesting is done in March when the price falls. New crops were again planted in April and harvesting would commence in July when the price would fall, said a retailer adding that tomatoes, in retail, were sold for ₹50 a kg.

Tomatoes also arrive from Karnataka to the markets in Erode and the price of tomato at Mandi in Mysuru was ₹42 a kg on Friday.