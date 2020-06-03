Drop boxes set up at combined court complex to receive petitions

Coimbatore

03 June 2020 22:16 IST

Special facility for receiving petitions was introduced at the combined court complex in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

As per the new arrangement, litigants can drop their petitions in boxes kept near the main gate of the court. However, petition seeking bail was not allowed, said court sources.

Court staff will stand near the boxes to guide litigants. The petitions collected in polythene bags will be sorted three days after receiving them, they said.

As of now, public will not be allowed to enter the court premises.

Litigants, who want to drop petitions, will be allowed up to the place where the boxes are kept.

The court complex was closed on March 25 as precaution against COVID-19. However, certain essential services were functional.

A section of advocates have demanded full resumption of services at the combined court complex.