Drones deployed to track tiger movement at Talavadi

The Forest Department, for the second consecutive day, continues to use two drones for aerial surveillance to track the movement of the tiger at Seshan Nagar in Talavadi at the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border area here on Friday.

The move comes after officials from both the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) tiger reserve in Chamrajanagar district of Karnataka and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) decided to carry out joint operation to track a tiger that killed three cows in the village and chase it back into the forest area in Karnataka.

Drone surveillance began on Thursday and continued on Friday while the department had also placed four camera traps near water bodies located in the area. Also, removing bushes in the barren patta lands that was used as safe hideouts for the tiger was also expedited.

Through the public address system, forest personnel continue to warn people in villages located in the border area asking them not to venture near the barren patta lands or take their cattle there. Since steps were taken to chase the tiger, people should be cautious, they warned.