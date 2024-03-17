GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drones banned in Salem district ahead of PM’s visit on March 19

March 17, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Salem district on March 19 (Tuesday) to participate in a public meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at Gajjalnaickenpatti, flying of drones is banned in Salem district on Monday and Tuesday, a press release from district Superintendent of Police A.K. Arun Kabilan said. 

Unaccounted cash seized in Erode

With Model Code of Conduct coming into force in view of elections, the flying squads seized ₹ 2.37 lakh in cash from a tyre trader, Sasikumar, during a vehicle check at Kumalankuttai in Erode on Saturday night. At Kanapudur, near Punjai Puliyampatti, the flying squad seized ₹ 1.95 lakh from Vekatachalam, a resident of Karaikudi. On Sunday, at Vettukaduvalasu, the flying squad seized ₹ 3 lakh in unaccounted money from Vadivel, a realtor from Surampatti. Similarly, the flying squad seized 89 silk sarees from Gajendra Rao, a native of Karnataka, near Erode Railway Station.

