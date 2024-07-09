Drones banned in Salem ahead of CM visit

District Collector R. Brindha Devi announced a ban on flying drones in Salem district from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, in view of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to the district. Mr. Stalin will land at Salem airport from Chennai on Thursday morning, from where he will proceed towards Dharmapuri district to inaugurate the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme for rural areas.

Farmer dies in gaur attack in Salem

A farmer was killed after he was attacked by a gaur on Monday. Ganesan (54), a resident of Sadaiyampatti near Karumandurai, was working at his farm at around 9 p.m. on Monday evening, when an Indian gaur attacked him. After waiting for hours, Ganesan’s family went to the farm, where they found him dead. The Kariyakovil Police and Forest Department staff were alerted. The police sent the body to the Attur Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.