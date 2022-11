The district administration has banned the use of drones across the district on Thursday.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the ban has been imposed as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is visiting the district.

He is presiding over the family wedding reception function of the party’s Erode South District deputy secretary R. Senthil Kumar at Thangam Mahal at Mettukadai on Perundurai Road on Thursday evening.