Drone traces stored ID arrack

ERODE

12 June 2021 23:34 IST

Drone surveillance by special teams of PEW along with Law and Order police helped in tracing 885 litres of illicit distilled (ID) arrack stored at 10 places for manufacturing arrack in Gobichettipalayam here on Saturday.

Five special teams comprising 70 personnel were formed to check and prevent illicit arrack brewing in the district. The teams, using drone cameras, carried out surveillance at Thasaiyankadu, Emmampoondi, Solakadu, Meenkuttai, M.G.R. Nagar and Rayarpalayam that comes under Varapalayam police station limits in Gobichettipalayam sub-division and traced ID arrack.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan said that villages are being monitored round-the-clock by a 10-member team led by the Inspector of Police.