Drone survey identifies plan deviations, impacts property tax assessments in Coimbatore

A drone-based survey to assess building plan deviations in the city has raised concerns among residents over discrepancies in measurements and increased property tax assessments. As part of its property tax collection measures, the Coimbatore Corporation is using drone technology to collect geographic information system (GIS) data.

ADVERTISEMENT

N. Soundarya, a resident of Siddhapudhur, submitted a petition to the Corporation on Tuesday, citing a sharp rise in property tax. “Previously, we paid between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000, but after the drone survey, which included open spaces like our walkway (circulation area), the revised fee is now ₹22,000,” she said.

The drone survey was recently carried out in Ward 48, with three other residents reporting similar increase in their property tax assessments, attributing it to the inclusion of previously unconstructed or exempt areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

A revenue official from the Central Zone explained that drone surveys help identify deviations by comparing the new data with existing records. “Once deviations are identified, we conduct a field verification to confirm the findings,” the official said.

“We will conduct another field verification upon receiving complaints and make the necessary corrections, if required,” the official added.

The Corporation, which started using drone based surveys from October 2023, is currently conducting these surveys in 37 of the 100 wards, with the work order for the remaining wards set to be implemented in a phased manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.