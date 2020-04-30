Drone surveillance confined people to homes in containment areas

Surveillance through drones in containment areas prevented people from venturing out during their home quarantine period and effectively prevented the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

A total of 70 positive cases were reported in the district and 33,330 families comprising 1,66,806 persons in 17 containment zones were under home quarantine for 28 days. While 59 cases were reported in the Corporation limits, 11 cases were reported in other parts of the district. The containment zones were barricaded and outsiders were not allowed inside the areas while essential commodities, vegetables, milk, drinking water and mobile ATM were made available to the home quarantined people in their respective areas. Police personnel were posted round the clock to prevent people from leaving the area and also from others entering the area.

The district police used drones for effective surveillance in all the streets in the containment zones which confined people to their homes, thereby preventing the spread of COVID-19, said Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan.

A total of 26 persons, including 14 women, who were the family members of persons who tested positive and were undergoing treatment at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai tested positive on April 9. “If they had ventured out and came in contact with neighbours, more could have infected by the virus,” said the Corporation officials.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said all the needs of people in the zones were fulfilled and hence they did not venture out. “Workers were present in each area to purchase essentials and medicines for the residents,” he said.