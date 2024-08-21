Following reports of unregistered drones being spotted on city skies, the Coimbatore City Police have instructed drone operators to get themselves registered with the Director General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) ‘DigitalSky’ portal.

According to the police, as per the Drones Rules 2021, operators of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), like drones, should be registered with the DigitalSky programme. Upon registration, the operator would be given a unique identification number (UIN), said the police.

The city police on Tuesday convened a meeting of drone operators in Coimbatore and sensitised them on the DigitalSky programme. Around 60 operators took part in the meeting.

As per the police instructions, persons, who have undergone proper training to operate UAS should undertake the task. Those who have undergone the training should also complete registration with the DigitalSky programme.

The police said that 57 drones have been registered with the DigitalSky programme in Coimbatore. However, persons, who have not completed these formalities, have been found operating drones in the city.

The police have warned of taking action against persons, who have not registered themselves with the DGCA programme or not obtained UIN, if they are found operating drones.

Also, the Central government has listed certain places as red zone and yellow zone, where operation of UAS is banned. Such places could be identified using the DigitialSky map.

Operators, who use drones to shoot events such as marriages and festivals, should get approval from the concerned police station, said the police.