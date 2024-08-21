GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore city police warn action against unregistered drone operators; DigitalSky UIN must

Published - August 21, 2024 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Following reports of unregistered drones being spotted on city skies, the Coimbatore City Police have instructed drone operators to get themselves registered with the Director General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) ‘DigitalSky’ portal.

According to the police, as per the Drones Rules 2021, operators of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), like drones, should be registered with the DigitalSky programme. Upon registration, the operator would be given a unique identification number (UIN), said the police.

The city police on Tuesday convened a meeting of drone operators in Coimbatore and sensitised them on the DigitalSky programme. Around 60 operators took part in the meeting.

As per the police instructions, persons, who have undergone proper training to operate UAS should undertake the task. Those who have undergone the training should also complete registration with the DigitalSky programme.

The police said that 57 drones have been registered with the DigitalSky programme in Coimbatore. However, persons, who have not completed these formalities, have been found operating drones in the city.

The police have warned of taking action against persons, who have not registered themselves with the DGCA programme or not obtained UIN, if they are found operating drones.

Also, the Central government has listed certain places as red zone and yellow zone, where operation of UAS is banned. Such places could be identified using the DigitialSky map.

Operators, who use drones to shoot events such as marriages and festivals, should get approval from the concerned police station, said the police.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / aviation safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.