Drone mapping of buildings to be carried out in Tiruppur to determine non-assessees and under-assessees

April 10, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur Corporation will soon undertake drone mapping of buildings in all the 60 wards in the city to survey the extent of non-assessees and under-assessees, in the wake of a review indicating major discrepancy in the sizes of commercial and industrial establishments vis-a-vis the documented figures for taxation.

Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar informed during the Council meeting on Monday that the civic body had already undertaken Geographic Information System(GIS) mapping of the buildings and that the effectiveness of drone mapping was determined recently through a demonstration.

Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar said the focus would be on erring commercial and industrial establishments.

The Commissioner said that there were 2.58 lakh tax assesses in the city.

Explaining the new taxation method to a section of councillors who complained of high rates, the Commissioner said the software for tax calculations was common for all town panchayats, municipalities and Corporation. For residential properties where there were apprehensions of variations, there was a provision for redressal of grievances locally, he said.

The council members were told that the frequency of drinking water supply would be improved within in the coming days.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said additional funds have been allocated for education and Amma Unavagam. Funding for Amma Unavagam has been increased from ₹ 2.15 crore last year to ₹2.50 crore now. Likewise, as against 45 additional classrooms last year, 75 classrooms will be constructed this year with enhanced allocation and through corporate social responsibility (CSR ) funding to be mobilised from industries, he said.

Under the Smart Cities Mission project, measures had been put in place for safe disposal of 50 tonnes of industrial waste, and that solid waste user charges will be levied accordingly.

Earlier, AIADMK members staged a walkout taking exception to the Mayor’s statement that the tax rates for buildings under residential, non-residential, commercial and industrial categories were revised only under the previous regime in the State, and that the same was now under implementation.

The AIADMK members insisted that the previous government had subsequently withdrawn the taxes. The Mayor, citing documents, asserted that the AIADMK government had only kept the revised tax rates ranging upto 100 percent rise under abeyance.

The Mayor said legal obstacles were being addressed for completion of the three major bridge projects for the city to address traffic congestion.