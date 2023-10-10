DRO withdraws communication on registration of properties at Annur in Coimbatore

October 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special District Revenue Officer for NH 47 and 209 has withdrawn his recent communication to the District Registrar on registration of properties at Annur.

In a communication issued on October 9, the DRO said the earlier letter permitting registration of properties along the proposed alignment for Sathyamangalam bypass was recalled as the Central government allocated funds for acquisition of land for the bypass and works were in progress. Hence, the District Registrar should not permit registration of properties in Annur area along the proposed alignment, he said.

The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department was taking steps to acquire lands for which 3 A (1) was announced and hence there would be no registration of properties in that area, he said.

