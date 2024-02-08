ADVERTISEMENT

DRM inspects second elephant underpass, Pollachi Junction development works

February 08, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi at the new elephant underpass being built between Walayar and Ettimadai stations in the Palakkad division. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi on Tuesday inspected the new elephant underpass being constructed between Walayar and Ettimadai stations in the Palakkad division. This is the second underpass in the section, aimed at ensuring secure movement of elephants across railway tracks and minimising collision risks with trains.

This 18 m-wide underpass provides a safe route for elephants. The first underpass was completed a few months ago. The DRM said the second elephant underpass was a positive step towards creating a wildlife-friendly railway network.

The DRM also inspected the Phase 1 of the Pollachi Junction development works under the Amrit Station Scheme. This initiative is a step towards elevating passenger facilities, enhancing station infrastructure, and making overall aesthetic improvements across railway stations nationwide.

Key activities in this phase include work for new station building and toilet complex. Concurrently, a new parking area is also being constructed. Mr. Arun Kumar Chaturvedi said the project’s swift progress signified that the redevelopment of Pollachi Junction would be completed within the designated timeframe.

