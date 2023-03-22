ADVERTISEMENT

DRM inspects Salem Railway Junction to plan development works

March 22, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Pankaj Kumar Sinha (second right), Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, inspecting the Salem Railway Junction on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, on Wednesday inspected the Salem Railway Junction and held discussions with officials regarding development works.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Indian Railways plans to upgrade or modernise 1,275 stations across the country of which 73 stations are identified in the State. A total of 15 stations in the division are identified for long-term development. It includes improving amenities such as circulating areas, lift or escalators, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi and improvement of buildings.

The DRM along with officials inspected the platforms, circulating area, escalator, parcel office and held discussions on improving the amenities. Officials said that the DRM had already inspected 10 stations in the division and would inspect the remaining stations in the coming week after which he would conduct a detailed discussion with officials for charting out the plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US