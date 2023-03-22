DRM inspects Salem Railway Junction to plan development works

March 22, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - SALEM

Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, on Wednesday inspected the Salem Railway Junction and held discussions with officials regarding development works.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Indian Railways plans to upgrade or modernise 1,275 stations across the country of which 73 stations are identified in the State. A total of 15 stations in the division are identified for long-term development. It includes improving amenities such as circulating areas, lift or escalators, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi and improvement of buildings.

The DRM along with officials inspected the platforms, circulating area, escalator, parcel office and held discussions on improving the amenities. Officials said that the DRM had already inspected 10 stations in the division and would inspect the remaining stations in the coming week after which he would conduct a detailed discussion with officials for charting out the plans.