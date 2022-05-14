DRM flags off parcel cargo express train Coimbatore North and Patel Nagar railway stations.

Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division A. Gautam Srinivas on Saturday flagged off a leased parcel cargo express train service between Coimbatore North and Patel Nagar railway stations.

Comprising 15 parcel vans, the leased parcel cargo express train will be able to carry commodities weighing around 353 tonnes.

Mr. Srinivas flagged off the parcel cargo train at Coimbatore North railway station in the presence of senior officials from the Salem Division of Southern Railway, including Station Director of Coimbatore Railway Station Rakesh Kumar Meena and Divisional Engineer (West) K.K. Subramaniam , a release said.

The contract to operate the parcel cargo express train has been awarded to Khanna Logistics, a private firm, for a period of six years. The train will leave Coimbatore North railway station at 10 a.m. on Saturdays to reach Patel Nagar railway station in Delhi at 11.45 p.m. on Mondays. While returning, the train will leave Patel Nagar railway station in Delhi at 6 a.m. on Wednesdays to reach Coimbatore North railway station at 8.30 p.m. on Fridays. The train will have stoppages at Vanjipalayam, Erode, Salem, Renigunta and Nagpur railway stations for loading and unloading of goods, according to the release.

At its inaugural run on Saturday, goods such as garments and tyres were loaded at Coimbatore North railway station and other commodities such as textile products were loaded at Vanjipalayam railway station, near Tiruppur, and at Salem Junction. The parcel express trains will also help transport medicine, medical equipment, eggs, food products and couriers, the release said, adding that manufacturing units, business entities and traders are invited to move their consignments through this service.

Through this, the Salem Division will earn a revenue of ₹54 lakh a month at the rate of ₹27 lakh per round trip. The parcel cargo express train will be operated for two round trips per month initially, following which it could be operated as weekly service as customers have requested for an increase in frequency, the release said.