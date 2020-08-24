Drivers stage protest in the Nilgiris

Drivers of tourist vehicles in the Nilgiris staged a protest in front of the Regional Transport Officer’s office in Udhagamandalam demanding financial assistance from the government. The protesters, belonging to the Nilgiris district tourist taxi drivers and owners’ association, appealed to the government to provide financial assistance amounting to ₹10,000 each to all taxi drivers to help them tide over the current pandemic. They said they were not getting any business due to the ban on tourists visiting the Nilgiris.

They urged the government to delay collection of road taxes and vehicle insurance and also postpone renewal of Fitness Certificate for tourist vehicles. The protesters also wanted the government to enact guidelines that would enable the vehicle owners to delay loan payments by six months.