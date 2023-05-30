Drivers of school buses must be educated on POCSO Act, says Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan

May 30, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With the schools set to reopen on June 7, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inspected 1,355 buses of 230 private schools at the PRS Grounds in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that the Department of School Education and the private educational institutions must create awareness among the drivers on the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

District Education Officer (Private schools) R. Geetha told The Hindu schools must educate drivers on POCSO Act and provide behavioural training. “The department was unaware that the drivers did not know about the Act. A joint meeting will be held with the principals of private schools and the bus drivers on the dos and don’ts while handling children. A booklet on the same will be released by this week.”

The District Collector said the drivers must check the 17 aspects enlisted under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules, 2012 not just annually, but daily. “School authorities must raise awareness on safety management among drivers, so they develop muscle memory for crisis handling. Drivers should plan their trips along with a buffer time to avoid rash driving during rush hours,” Mr. Pati said.

The officials checked the fire extinguishers, first-aid boxes, condition of speed governors, emergency exits and footboard height.

After the authorities determine that all aspects under a 17-point checklist were installed properly, the approved vehicles would receive a sticker, according to an official.

A fire safety drill was demonstrated by the Fire and Rescue Services Department, and the drivers were screened for vision problems .

Regional Transport Officers K. Sathyakumar (Central), S. Balamurugan (South), T. Sivagurunathan (North) and motor vehicle inspectors were present.

The Nilgiris

The Nilgiris District Collector, S.P. Amrith, inspected 150 school buses to check their road-worthiness prior to the reopening of schools in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

The district administration stated that 273 school buses were taking children to schools across the district. Around 150 school buses were operating in and around Udhagamandalam town, and were inspected at the Ooty Government Arts College ground. The general maintenance of the buses, as well as fire safety equipment, first-aid boxes, emergency brakes and general upkeep of the vehicles were inspected by the Collector and officials from the Regional Transport Office. The documents issued by the RTO office, including fitness certificates and other documents, were also checked.

The district administration said that instructions as to how the buses should be operated have already been issued to bus operators and drivers, especially as the district’s roads are on hilly, hazardous terrain. A demonstration as to how best to prevent any fires from breaking out and to also manage emergencies in case of fire were also conducted by the Fire and Rescue Service Department personnel. The Collector said that buses that were found lacking in safety would be re-inspected once the necessary safety features and maintenance works were completed. A free eye camp was also conducted by doctors from the Ooty Government Medical College and Hospital for bus drivers.