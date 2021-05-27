Drivers get vaccine shots in Coimbatore

The beneficiaries included drivers of autorickshaws, tourist taxis, maxi cabs and private buses.

Around 600 drivers in the age group of 18-44 years from Coimbatore were vaccinated against COVID-19 under the initiative by the four Regional Transport Offices within the corporation limits on Tuesday.

The vaccination drive, organised by the Central, North, South and West Regional Transport Offices, was held at the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School – Ranganathapuram in Ram Nagar on Tuesday. A Regional Transport Officer (RTO) said that the vaccination drive was held as per the directions of the district administration and in coordination with the Coimbatore Corporation.

The RTOs contacted various associations of the drivers to enrol those interested in the vaccination drive, he said. All beneficiaries received their first dose of Covishield vaccine on Tuesday. Drivers in the 18-44 age group were chosen as many drivers in this age group were yet to be vaccinated in Coimbatore, according to the RTO. Similar vaccination drives to cover more drivers will be held based on availability of the vaccine doses, he added.