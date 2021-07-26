Coimbatore

Drivers demand ban on taxi aggregators

A group of taxi drivers petitioned District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday demanding a ban on taxi aggregator mobile applications.

T. Soundararajan, a driver who submitted the petition, said that the aggregators take 43% of the total fare and have not revised the fares as per the recent fuel price hikes, causing financial hardship to the drivers.

Demand for patta

Residents of Devarayanpalayam in Thirumuruganpoondi town panchayat petitioned Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth on Monday demanding house site pattas. In the petition, the residents claimed that over 40 families have been residing in the area for more than two decades without pattas. The residents also staged a demonstration on the Collectorate premises.


