Drivers, caretakers of school buses undergo road safety awareness training in Coimbatore

Road safety initiative ‘Uyir’ and the Coimbatore Sahodaya Schools Complex (CbeSSC) jointly organised road safety awareness training for the drivers and caretakers of school buses in Coimbatore on September 6.

As many as 627 drivers and care takers from 42 CBSE schools attended the training held at SSVM World School, Coimbatore.

S. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Coimbatore city, inaugurated the training and emphasised the need for road safety awareness through such a special upskill training programme.

Manimekalai Mohan, Managing Trustee and Correspondent of SSVM Institutions, stressed the need for students’ safety on a daily basis by following the road rules.

K. Sathya Kumar, Regional Transport Officer, Coimbatore Central, conducted the key training session for the participants and educated them on the need to acquire proper driving skills and the importance of following traffic rules and safety measures. They were also educated on the importance of maintaining the vehicles properly and the presence of mind to handle emergencies with utmost care.