ADVERTISEMENT

Driver killed as tree fall on vehicle in Coonoor

Published - November 02, 2024 09:29 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The driver of a taxi was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle near Coonoor on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Zakir Hussein, a Nilgiris resident. The police said Mr. Hussein was travelling alone in the vehicle near the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington, Coonoor, when an exotic species of tree, which had weakened due to recent rain, collapsed on top of his vehicle.

In the incident, Mr. Hussein died on the spot. Traffic was affected along the route as rescuers worked to retrieve his body from the car. The body was taken to the Coonoor Government Hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US