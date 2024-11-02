GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Driver killed as tree fall on vehicle in Coonoor

Published - November 02, 2024 09:29 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The driver of a taxi was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle near Coonoor on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Zakir Hussein, a Nilgiris resident. The police said Mr. Hussein was travelling alone in the vehicle near the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington, Coonoor, when an exotic species of tree, which had weakened due to recent rain, collapsed on top of his vehicle.

In the incident, Mr. Hussein died on the spot. Traffic was affected along the route as rescuers worked to retrieve his body from the car. The body was taken to the Coonoor Government Hospital.

Published - November 02, 2024 09:29 pm IST

