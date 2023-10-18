HamberMenu
Driver injured as pickup truck falls into 100-foot gorge in Erode

The accident occurred at the eighth hairpin bend of the Mysuru–Dindigul National Highway; the driver has been hospitalised

October 18, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The driver of a coconut-laden pickup truck suffered grievous injuries after his vehicle fell into a 100-foot gorge off the Dhimbam Ghat Road, in Erode district, on Wednesday

The vehicle from, Madhya district in Karnataka, was proceeding towards Tiruppur on the Mysuru–Dindigul National Highway that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. When the driver, Harsha, was negotiating the eighth hairpin bend, he lost control and the vehicle rammed the sidewall, rolled down and fell into the gorge.

Road users alerted the Hasanur police and the driver was rescued and sent to the government hospital in Sathyamangalam.

