Drive against single-use plastics intensified in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur Corporation has intensified the drive against illegal single-use plastics, with the seizure of plastic items weighing nearly 1.5 tonnes from a truck and around 375 kg from a shop in the city on Wednesday.

According to the Corporation officials, a truck was stopped at Zone-III on Wednesday by a team comprising Assistant Commissioner Vasu Kumar based on a tip-off. During the vehicle check, the officials found plastic cups, carry bags and covers of various sizes that were likely being transported to a restaurant for packaging.

Following this, the team seized the banned plastic items that were found to be weighing around 1.5 tonnes and the truck was directed to the Corporation headquarters on Mangalam Road, officials said. The officials levied a fine of ₹25,000 on the truck driver and warned him that the vehicle will be impounded if it was found transporting single-use plastics again.

Another team of officials conducted surprise checks at the shops in Zone-II, during which they seized 375 kg of plastic carry bags from a departmental store in Pandian Nagar and levied a fine of ₹2,000 on the shopkeeper. The drive was carried out as per instructions of Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, officials said.

Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati said that the drive will comprise both communication to raise awareness among the commercial establishments to not use single-use plastics and enforcement measures such as seizures and fines. “We will intensify these measures in the future,” he said.