Drive against pressure horns, high beam LED headlights continues

The city police on Saturday continued vehicle checks to detect the use of pressure horns and high beam LED headlights in violation of rules in the Motor Vehicles Act.

On Saturday, personnel attached to traffic west and traffic east stations together detected 119 pressure horns, mainly used in heavy vehicles like bus and lorry.

They also found beam LED headlights in 29 vehicles.

While the traffic west police detected 66 pressure horns and 16 high beam LED headlights during the drive on Saturday, the traffic east police found 53 and 13 violations in the two category.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), R. Mutharasu said that the police will continue the crack down on pressure horns and high beam LED headlights on Sunday too. The special drive was launched on Friday.

According to him, similar drive will be conducted frequently.

Officials involved in the vehicle checks said that vehicles which have inbuilt LED headlights complying motor vehicle norms were exempted from fining.

The police said that use of pressure horn attracts fine of ₹ 1,000 which the violator can pay using credit or debit card on the spot or later pay in the court.

The fine for the use of high beam LED headlights was ₹ 10,000 which has to be remitted in court where the police file a chargesheet for the violation, they said.