Drive against illicit liquor, tobacco product sale in Tiruppur, 40 held

The Tiruppur district police arrested nearly 40 people in connection with the sale of illicit liquor and prohibited tobacco products on Sunday.

District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai has ordered to curb the sale of prohibited tobacco products and illicit liquor, a press release said.

Based on the orders, the police conducted search operations and arrested nearly 30 persons and seized 231 bottles of Tasmac liquor bottles and 18 litres of toddy.

In Perumanallur, the police arrested Vadivel (28) and Muthusamy (59) near Nathampalayam for allegedly hoarding 10 litres of toddy.

The police also seized 3.22 kg of prohibited tobacco products and arrested eight persons across the district.