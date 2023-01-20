ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking water supply to Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli, Veerakeralam to be stopped on January 21, 22

January 20, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Owing to work for the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover, drinking water supply under the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board in Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli and Veerakeralam will be stopped on January 21 and 22.

In a release, officials stated that once the pipe connection works for the Perianaikenpalayam flyover were completed, water supply would resume from January 23. Therefore, companies and the public were requested to make alternative arrangements for drinking water, the release said.

