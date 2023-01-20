HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drinking water supply to Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli, Veerakeralam to be stopped on January 21, 22

January 20, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Owing to work for the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover, drinking water supply under the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board in Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli and Veerakeralam will be stopped on January 21 and 22.

In a release, officials stated that once the pipe connection works for the Perianaikenpalayam flyover were completed, water supply would resume from January 23. Therefore, companies and the public were requested to make alternative arrangements for drinking water, the release said.

EOM

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.