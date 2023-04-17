Drinking water shortage likely in Coimbatore by mid May as water level in Siruvani dips to 7.25 feet

April 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As the water level in Siruvani Dam is nearly 7.25 feet out of the full reservoir level of 49.53 feet, the city is likely to suffer an acute shortage of drinking water by mid-May, according to an official at the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board. As per the Board, the level was at 8.53 feet on April 11.

A civic body official said water would have to be supplied through lorries, for the first time since 2017.

In January 2017, the Siruvani water supply was stopped for the first time in Coimbatore city’s history since the scheme’s implementation in 1929. As a special case, water was drawn for supply from the ‘dead storage’, which is primarily for wildlife. Normal supply resumed after the dam’s catchment received rainfall, the Corporation official said.

The Board has been maintaining the water supply quantity to the city at 44.16 million litres a day (MLD) at present, instead of the regular 101.4 MLD, according to sources.

It is to be noted that of the Coimbatore district’s total drinking water requirement of 265.70 MLD, 101.4 MLD is from the Siruvani Dam. Siruvani water is supplied to 22 wards under the Coimbatore Corporation, 28 village panchayats and seven town panchayats.

If the water release was regulated to 70 MLD from 100 MLD from November each year, we could cater to the needs of people till June, the sources added.

A Corporation authority in the water supply department told The Hindu the excess water was let out in the rivers by the Kerala officials during monsoon, hence the Corporation extracted as much water as possible for public use during October and November. So, reducing supply quantities would not be ideal, he stated.

Further, post the 2018 floods, the Kerala Irrigation Department maintains the full reservoir level at 877 metres (mean sea level) instead of 878.5 metres, as per the inter-State agreement.

At present, roughly 50 MLD to 60 MLD is received daily from the Pilloor-II project in some areas including Rathinapuri, V.O.C Park, Nallampalayam and Ukkadam.

“After May 15, there may be a shortage, especially in Selvapuram, Gandhi Park and R.S Puram. The civic body will have to deploy lorries to distribute water for the needed areas. Approximately 20 lorries will be used. We may request additional pumping from Pilloor-II in the other areas,” said the civic body official.

An official source at the Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply Department said over 95% of the works under the Pilloor-III drinking water project had been completed. The TWAD Board was instructed to speed up completion to compensate for the shortage through partial commissioning before May, the source added.

According to the Corporation, the Pilloor-III drinking water project worth ₹779.86 crore is proposed to bring 178 MLD of additional water to the newly added areas of Coimbatore.