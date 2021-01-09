‘Drinking water project will help save water’

COIMBATORE

The volume of water that was going waste and unaccounted for in the 60 wards of old city will come down once the Coimbatore Corporation commissioned the 24x7 drinking water distribution improvement project, said P. Gopalakrishnan, Team Leader of the company that monitors the project implementation at a talk organised on Saturday as a part of the 13th edition of Coimbatore Vizha.

In the run up to implementing the project, which was around five years ago, a study showed that the city received 200 million litres a day or around 150 litres a person a day. This was more than the 135 litres a person a day norm that the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation had recommended.

The study also showed that there were several pockets in the city where people received water once in a week or 10 days that too only for a few hours a day.

In short, there was a noticeable difference between the water that the Corporation drew and distributed to the city’s 13 -15 lakh population even though the infrastructure was designed for more than the quantity of water that the Corporation supplied, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said and attributed the problems to intermittent water supply.

When the Corporation or any other local body for that matter supplied water once in a few days and that too for a few hours, the quantity of water wasted was more as people tend to dispose of old water for new water, delayed leak detection and rectification system among others.

Besides, the intermittent water supply was more at the convenience of the local body than the public, the beneficiaries.

It was to rectify all those that the Corporation implemented in the 24x7 drinking water distribution improvement project and chose Suez Projects Pvt. Ltd. because the company fit the criteria of working on water supply and maintenance project with at least 50,000 house connections.

Once the Corporation commissioned the project, there would be noticeable improvement in water supply as people would get water 24 hours a day, reduction in unaccounted for water and wastage.

The reduction in volume of unaccounted water would also help the Corporation improve on its revenue through water charges, he said.

As for the Corporation’s contract with Suez Projects Pvt. Ltd., he said it was one of a kind project where the company would stay invested in the project for 21 long years – the maintenance period. It was during the 21 years that the company would recover its investment – 20% of the capital expenditure. Therefore, the city would not face the problems that a few other cities had faced where the project collapses after the implementing agency exits.

Clarifying that it would only be the Corporation that granted water connection and fixed water charges, he added that the project contract was available online for anybody to have their doubts quelled.