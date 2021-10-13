Drills conducted in Erode and Salem to mark natural disaster reduction day

Erode

13 October 2021 22:27 IST

Drill to demonstrate evacuation and rescue methods during natural calamities and firefighting techniques was conducted on the occasion of International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction here on Wednesday.

Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the drill that was performed by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department. The drill was performed to rescue persons during the North East monsoon, storm, rain, flood and earthquake. Also, steps that need to be taken to control the fire were also demonstrated by the personnel.

In case of gas leakage, residents should immediately open the windows and doors and switch off all electrical appliances and inform the fire and rescue services department, officials said. A drill on rescuing persons during flood was also performed on the occasion. Officials also explained the importance of coordination between various departments during natural calamities for carrying our relief and rehabilitation measures without any trouble.

At the Salem Collectorate, Collector S. Karmegam inspected the drills, including firefighters demonstrating methods to tackle blazes created due to short circuits. Also, personnel demonstrated on using various safety and rescue tools during the disasters. Precautionary measures that people should take ahead of monsoon were also explained on the occasion.