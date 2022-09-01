Drill to rescue flood victims conducted in Erode

Drill to rescue flood victims conducted in ErodeERODE
A special team from the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority conducted a drill to rescue flood victims from River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam here on Thursday.
The State level drill is organised in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority on the banks of the Cauvery near Choleeswaran temple. Members, using an inflatable rubber boat, demonstrated how to rescue a flood victim and provide first-aid.
Officials said that since the district had been witnessing heavy rain and the river was in spate, awareness was created among people to be cautious to face the situation.
