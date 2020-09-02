Drill on rescue of flood victims held in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

02 September 2020 10:58 IST

Nearly 30 personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services conducted a drill ahead of the northeast monsoon at Kurichi Tank on Monday. The drill was led by District Fire Officer R. Jegadish. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services said that the drill included rescue of drowning persons in a flood situation and the use of equipment such as life boats, lifebuoys and life jackets.

As part of the drill, two personnel were rescued from the waters in Kurichi tank.

Salem Staff Reporter adds

In Salem, personnel from Shevapet fire station conducted the drill at Mookaneri lake.

Fire personnel advised the public on how to use articles such as tyre tubes, plastic bottles and tightly closed cans to stay afloat in case of water inundation in low-lying areas here. The public were also informed on first aid techniques. According to officials, low- lying areas in the district has been identified through disaster management officials and necessary precautionary measures have been taken.