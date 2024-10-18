ADVERTISEMENT

Drill on monsoon emergencies demonstrated in Krishnagiri

Published - October 18, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Fire and rescue services personnel conducting a rescue drill at Thinnakazhani village in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A drill on disaster rescue and relief during monsoon was demonstrated here by the Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel on Friday.

The drill held at Thinnakazhani village at Pethalahalani panchayat here witnessed over 20 personnel demonstrate the various rescue measures that a severe monsoon might pose.

The drill demonstrated rescue of humans and cattle from water; removal of fallen trees from the road by use of wood cutting equipment; use of boats to rescue people and animals; use of concrete breaking equipment for rescue from collapsed structures among others.

Earlier, Collector K.M. Sarayu on witnessing the drill also instructed officials to keep sand bags in adequate numbers; earthmovers, and wood cutting equipment to enable quick response to monsoon emergencies.

