Drill on monsoon emergencies demonstrated in Krishnagiri

A drill on disaster rescue and relief during monsoon was demonstrated here by the Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drill held at Thinnakazhani village at Pethalahalani panchayat here witnessed over 20 personnel demonstrate the various rescue measures that a severe monsoon might pose.

The drill demonstrated rescue of humans and cattle from water; removal of fallen trees from the road by use of wood cutting equipment; use of boats to rescue people and animals; use of concrete breaking equipment for rescue from collapsed structures among others.

Earlier, Collector K.M. Sarayu on witnessing the drill also instructed officials to keep sand bags in adequate numbers; earthmovers, and wood cutting equipment to enable quick response to monsoon emergencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.