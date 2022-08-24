Drill conducted to rescue flood victims at Selathampatti lake in Salem

Staff Reporter SALEM
August 24, 2022 18:03 IST

Fire fighters demonstrating the use of life jackets during a drill at Selathampatti lake in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Fire and Rescue Services personnel at Selathampatti lake in Suramangalam on Wednesday conducted a mock drill on flood rescue operations.

With the South West monsoon intensifying bringing in more rain, many water bodies have reached maximum storage capacity. The drill was aimed at creating awareness among the students and the public of the immediate relief to be extended to the needy. Fire fighters used simple techniques with plastic pots and tyre tubes to escape from flood-affected areas.

Students were asked to act swiftly and not panic if they or their friends fell into water and asked them to focus on rescuing the victims.

