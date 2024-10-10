ADVERTISEMENT

Drill by Southern Railway and Sri Ramakrishna hospital on handling emergencies

Published - October 10, 2024 05:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A drill on handling emergencies was conducted at Coimbatore Railway Junction by Sri Ramakrishna Hospitals and Southern Railway on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital conducted a drill on external disaster management on October 10 at Coimbatore Railway station to enhance the real-time emergency response skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in association with Southern Railway – Salem Division, conducted the drill for a train accident. It was designed to help the staff and hospital to stay alert and be prepared in handling mass casualties by conducting an efficient triage process. It highlighted the concept of “Golden Hour” which is crucial in saving lives during an emergency situation.

The entire drill was recorded. At the end, Chief Executive Officer C.V. Ramkumar, Medical Director Dr. S. Rajagopal, Medical Superintendent Dr. S. Alagappan, Emergency Medicine Consultants Dr. Manjunath and Dr. Parthiban briefed the media.

Deputy Commisssioner of Police Stalin visited the triage area with his team. Divisional Safety Officer Aakash Verma, Coimbatore Station Director Sachin Kumar, Coaching Depot Officer Anuj Rathore, Assistant Security Commissioner K. V. Rathish Kumar, Station Manager Sreedharan and Deputy Station Manager (Commercial) S. Sathish , personnel from Railway Protection Force and other staffs of Coimbatore Railway station took part.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US