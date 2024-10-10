Drill by Southern Railway and Sri Ramakrishna hospital on handling emergencies

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital conducted a drill on external disaster management on October 10 at Coimbatore Railway station to enhance the real-time emergency response skills.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in association with Southern Railway – Salem Division, conducted the drill for a train accident. It was designed to help the staff and hospital to stay alert and be prepared in handling mass casualties by conducting an efficient triage process. It highlighted the concept of “Golden Hour” which is crucial in saving lives during an emergency situation.

The entire drill was recorded. At the end, Chief Executive Officer C.V. Ramkumar, Medical Director Dr. S. Rajagopal, Medical Superintendent Dr. S. Alagappan, Emergency Medicine Consultants Dr. Manjunath and Dr. Parthiban briefed the media.

Deputy Commisssioner of Police Stalin visited the triage area with his team. Divisional Safety Officer Aakash Verma, Coimbatore Station Director Sachin Kumar, Coaching Depot Officer Anuj Rathore, Assistant Security Commissioner K. V. Rathish Kumar, Station Manager Sreedharan and Deputy Station Manager (Commercial) S. Sathish , personnel from Railway Protection Force and other staffs of Coimbatore Railway station took part.