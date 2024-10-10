GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drill by Southern Railway and Sri Ramakrishna hospital on handling emergencies

Published - October 10, 2024 05:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A drill on handling emergencies was conducted at Coimbatore Railway Junction by Sri Ramakrishna Hospitals and Southern Railway on Thursday.

A drill on handling emergencies was conducted at Coimbatore Railway Junction by Sri Ramakrishna Hospitals and Southern Railway on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital conducted a drill on external disaster management on October 10 at Coimbatore Railway station to enhance the real-time emergency response skills.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in association with Southern Railway – Salem Division, conducted the drill for a train accident. It was designed to help the staff and hospital to stay alert and be prepared in handling mass casualties by conducting an efficient triage process. It highlighted the concept of “Golden Hour” which is crucial in saving lives during an emergency situation.

The entire drill was recorded. At the end, Chief Executive Officer C.V. Ramkumar, Medical Director Dr. S. Rajagopal, Medical Superintendent Dr. S. Alagappan, Emergency Medicine Consultants Dr. Manjunath and Dr. Parthiban briefed the media.

Deputy Commisssioner of Police Stalin visited the triage area with his team. Divisional Safety Officer Aakash Verma, Coimbatore Station Director Sachin Kumar, Coaching Depot Officer Anuj Rathore, Assistant Security Commissioner K. V. Rathish Kumar, Station Manager Sreedharan and Deputy Station Manager (Commercial) S. Sathish , personnel from Railway Protection Force and other staffs of Coimbatore Railway station took part.

Published - October 10, 2024 05:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.