Drill by NDRF members held at Namakkal

A 30-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a drill at a private college premises in the district on Thursday.

The 30 members of the fourth battalion of the Arakkanom NDRF, led by its assistant commandant Sridhar, conducted the drill at a private college in Ernapuram in the presence of Namakkal District Collector S. Uma, District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan, and over hundreds of college students.

The NDRF team commander, security officer, assessment team, search and rescue team, medical team, and communication team members explained how to rescue people during emergency time using ropes, locate victims trapped under building debris using a camera, how to drill a wall to install rotating rescue equipment and how to rescue people stuck in tall buildings with ropes and stretchers. The NDRF members also demonstrated how to provide first aid after rescue operations.

The team also displayed modern equipment used by the National Disaster Response Force and Fire and Rescue Department for rescue operations to the students and a practical explanation on how to use them. District Revenue Officer R. Suman, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) R. Parthiban (Namakkal), S. Suganthi (Tiruchengode), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs), Tahsildars, Municipal Commissioners, and officials from concerned departments participated.

