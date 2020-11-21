DRI seizes gold, drones, mobile phones at Coimbatore airport

Sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold, mobile phones, drones and foreign cigarettes worth ₹4.82 crore from 15 passengers who arrived in Coimbatore from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight on November 14 morning.
Based on intelligence inputs, the officials led by Deputy Director of DRI G. Satish identified 15 passengers hailing from Chennai, Tiruchirapalli and Kasargod district in Kerala. During personal search, they were found to have six kg gold in paste form concealed in their inner garments and a 24 carat crude gold chain weighing 1 kg. They were also carrying foreign cigarettes valued at ₹ 1.03 crore and latest mobile phones and drones valued at ₹ 53 lakh. The officials recovered 5,200g of gold and the gold chain weighing 1010g worth ₹ 3.26 crore from them.
Of the 15 passengers, 11 were arrested under the Customs Act 1962 for carrying smuggled goods worth more than ₹ 20 lakh. They were later enlarged on bail, DRI officials said in a release.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath