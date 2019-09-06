DRI officials seize 1.74 kg gold from two passengers at Coimbatore airport

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore, on September 4 seized 1.74 kg gold from two passengers, who reached Coimbatore International Airport on September 2 from Dubai.

According to sources, the two passengers - Ziaul Huq (23) of Ilayangudi, and Ameer Suhail (23) of Malappuram - had come from Dubai to Coimbatore via Sharjah. The officials intercepted the passengers, based on intelligence gathered, when they emerged from the green channel at the arrival hall of the airport and recovered gold weighing 1081.39 grams (worth ₹42.15 lakh) from Ziaul Huq and 665 gram worth ₹26 lakh from Ameer Suhail.

The two had gone to Dubai in search of job and one of them had taken a passport just one month ago. The gold was mixed with a compound in the form of paste and concealed in the dress they were wearing and rectum.

The officials detained the passengers on September 2, segregated the gold from the compound, and seized it.on September 4.

One passenger was arrested, while the other person was not arrested as the gold he had concealed was worth only ₹26 lakh. Further investigation is under process, the sources said.

In another incident, the officials arrested four passengers in Tiruchi and seized gold from them on September 4.

Two passengers, S. Mohameed Arif (19) of Chennai and K. Nagoor Meeran (36) of Chennai arrived from Kuala Lumpura at the Trichy International Airport by Air Asia flight AK 25.

Two more passengers M. Mohamed Hussain (37) of Chennai and R. Mohamed Sarbudeen (33) of Chennai arrived from Dubai at Trichy International Airport via Colombo by Sri Lankan Airlines UL131 on September 4.

Identified

All the four passengers were identified and intercepted by the officials as they emerged from the green channel at the arrival hall of the Trichy Airport.

Foreign origin gold in the form of crude chains, tola bars and cut pieces were recovered from them.

Further, gold mixed with compound in the form of paste, which were concealed in the rectums of the four passengers was also recovered.

Gold worth totally ₹ 1,31,20,707 was seized from them. and all the four were arrested.