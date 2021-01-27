DRI officials conferred with Presidential Award

Two officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Coimbatore, were conferred with the Presidential Awards for Specially Distinguished Record of Service for detecting extensive tax evasion and for anti-smuggling actions.
A release said that Assistant Director A. Lakshmi Kanthan, and Senior Intelligence Officer P. Kannabiran have so far seized 502 kg smuggled gold, 213.85 kg illegal synthetic drugs, 477 fresh water turtles that were illegally imported or exported, and red sander logs weighing 82.59 metric tonnes worth ₹ 22.59 crore. The officers have detected tax evasion cases involving duty amount of ₹ 3,900 crore. This is the first instance where two officers from the DRI, Coimbatore Regional Unit, have been awarded the Presidential Awards for Specially Distinguished Record of Service.
Medal for deputy jailor
President Ram Nath Kovind approved Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service for M. Sakthivel, Deputy Jailor at the Coimbatore Central Prison, on Monday.
Prisons Department sources said that Mr. Sakthivel joined Coimbatore Central Prison in 1989.
