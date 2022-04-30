DRI arrests two Malaysian nationals with 4.2 kg gold at Coimbatore airport

The gold seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from two passengers at the Coimbatore International Airport on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday arrested two Malaysian nationals who smuggled 4.2 kg of gold from Singapore to Coimbatore. According to the DRI, the seized gold bullions is valued ₹2.26 crore.

The arrested have been identified as Tangkesvaran and Nandhini, both from Malaysia. Officers of the DRI intercepted the two passengers at the Coimbatore International Airport on their arrival from Singapore on Scoot Airlines on Friday evening based on specific information.

They checked the shoulder bags of the passengers and found 4.2 kg of gold in bullions. They carried 2.1 kg of gold each in their bags.

According to the DRI, the passengers were arrested on Saturday after questioning. They were produced before a magistrate for judicial remand on Saturday evening. The DRI said further investigation into the gold seizure was under way.