Dressing room video leak: three detained under Goondas Act

The city police invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against three persons who were arrested earlier this month in connection with the leak of a video that showed women employees of a fuel station at Kannappa Nagar changing clothes.

The detention orders were served on the trio on Saturday at the Coimbatore Central Prison where they are currently lodged in judicial custody, said the police.

A statement issued by the police said that Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan issued orders invoking provisions of the Goondas Act against the three accused -- Subash, former employee of the fuel station who shot the video in his mobile phone, journalist K. Maruthachalam, who allegedly used the video for a news report in a web channel, and a 35-year-old man from Rathinapuri, husband of one the affected women, who allegedly shared the video to the journalist.

The Saibaba Colony police had arrested them on January 8 for offences under Sections 354 (c) of the IPC, 66 (E), 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and 3,4 and 6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act based on the complaint filed by one of the affected women.