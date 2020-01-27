Dressing room video leak: affected woman vouches for innocence of husband

In a fresh twist to the dressing room video leak case in which three accused were detained under Goondas Act, the affected woman claimed on Monday that her husband, who is one of the accused, was innocent.

The 34-year-old woman petitioned District Collector K. Rajamani at the grievances redress day meeting claiming that her husband did not have any connection with the video leak. The leaked video showed women employees, including the petitioner, of a fuel station on Sanganur Road changing clothes.

Alleging that no action was taken against the officials of the fuel station’s management in connection with the case, the petitioner alleged that the police were acting in favour of the management.

Farmers stage ‘black turban’ protest

Members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association staged a ‘black turban’ protest on Monday outside the Collectorate opposing the recent notification from the Central Government exempting oil and gas companies from seeking environmental clearance for drilling. In a petition submitted to Mr. Rajamani, the Association’s district unit president S. Palanisamy said that the Central government must withdraw this notification and seek the opinion of the people from the location before implementing any projects.

Memorial pillar sought

BJP’s district president R. Nandakumar petitioned Mr. Rajamani on Monday demanding a memorial pillar in memory of the victims of 1998 Coimbatore bombings. In a petition submitted at the grievances redress day meeting, Mr. Nandakumar claimed that the State government must conduct annual condolence meetings as part of the effort to “eradicate terrorism.”