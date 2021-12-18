‘Dream Yercaud’ project to be implemented in Yercaud hill station

Salem

18 December 2021 22:44 IST

District Collector S. Karmegham said that a special project for the development of Yercaud hill station under the theme ‘Dream Yercaud’ would be implemented here for its development.

Mr. Karmegham along with senior officials visited the hill station on Saturday and assessed various development activities. The Collector along with A.Periyasamy, Conservator of Forests, R.Gowtham, District Forest Officer, and other officials trekked to tribal villages Gundur, Thepekadu, Kasikal and Peechikadu and interacted with villagers and inquired about their needs. The officials also visited the Government Residential Primary School and interacted with children at the school.

Mr. Karmegham instructed the officials to remove the vendors who had set up shops around Yercaud lake without permission. Officials also conducted cleaning activities at various parts of Yercaud town.

The Collector said that as part of measures to develop the hill station and providing all basic amenities, a scheme ‘Dream Yercaud’ would be implemented. He said that opinion of the local people and officials would be collected as part of the scheme.

Mr. Karmegham said that public opined that a winter festival similar to summer festival should be hosted. He said that they have received several suggestions for a ghat road to Yercaud from Danishpet which would provide easy access for tourists from Bengaluru, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri by skipping Salem city. It would be considered, he said.